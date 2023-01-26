Romania has new ecotourism area: Baile Tusnad and Surroundings

"The Baile Tusnad and Surroundings" represents the 7th ecotourism location of Romania recognized by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT), according to a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to the quoted source, the "Baile Tusnad and Surroundings" area is made up of Baile Tusnad, Cozmeni, Sancraieni, Sansimion, Santimbru and Tusanad (Hundeoara county) territorial administrative units (UAT), told Agerpres.

"The 'Baile Tusnad and Surroundings' destination successfully combines the healing force of the mineral waters, an unaltered natural landscape and villages where, for the most part, the traditional lifestyle has been preserved. All these factors have contributed to the development of a specially attractive ecotourism product, which, as of today, benefits from the MAT recognition," Entrepreneurship and Tourism Minister Constantin-Daniel Cadriu stated.

The "Ecotourism destination' concept has been developed since 2012 by the central public authority for tourism, in partnership with relevant institutions and organizations at national level (the Environment, Waters and Forests Ministry, the National Institute of Research and Development in Tourism and the Ecotourism Association of Romania), being based on the National Ecotourism Strategy, the Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria (GSTC) and the European Ecotourism Labelling Standard (EETLS).

At that time, Romania was the first country in Europe to launch such a labeling systems of ecotourism destinations.