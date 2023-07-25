Romania hosts fourth Ministerial Meeting on Agreement on Strategic Partnership in Green Energy Development and Transmission

Officials from Romania, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Hungary are meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday for the fourth Ministerial Meeting regarding the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of Green Energy Development and Transmission of the four countries' governments.

The implementation status of Agreement's ratification, the latest developments on the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a joint venture company between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary, the revised terms of reference on green energy production, etc will be discussed at the meeting.

Participants include Senate President Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja, Secretary General of the Government Mircea Abrudean, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Romeo Mikautadze, Minister of State for Security Policy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Sztaray, Ambassador of Bulgaria to Romania Radko Vlaykov, International Relations Officer DG Energy Cyril Loisel, Director General of Nuclearelectrica Cosmin Ghita.

The Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on the Strategic Partnership in the field of Green Energy Development and Transmission was signed on 17 December 2022. It is based on the interests of the four countries in strengthening national and regional energy security and connectivity in the Black Sea basin, diversification of supply sources, harnessing the potential of renewable energy production in the Caspian region and increasing the share of renewable energy in the national energy mix, according to a Presidential Administration press release.

The quadrilateral intergovernmental agreement will provide the financial and technical framework for the implementation of the Black Sea submarine electricity cable project between Romania and Azerbaijan, via Georgia and the Black Sea, and, subsequently, for the transmission of this green energy to Hungary and the rest of Europe through the European transmission system.

The Black Sea submarine electricity cable project is part of the energy agreements between the European Union, represented by the European Commission, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as a flagship project for Georgia as part of the EU Global Gateway strategy.AGERPRES