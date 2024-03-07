Romania is counting on Switzerland's support for its OECD accession, PM Ciolacu tells Swiss President Amherd

Romania is counting on the support of Switzerland in the long run for its OECD accession process, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated on Thursday, after his meeting at the Victoria Palace with the president of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, which is currently paying a visit to Bucharest, on the occasion of the European People's Party Congress that takes place these days in the Romanian Capital City.

"I was very glad to meet the president of the Swiss Confederation, Viola Amherd, in Bucharest, and to talk to her about the operationalizing of the financial contribution of Switzerland to the conhesion policy, which is a very important contribution for Romania's development. We are counting on the support of Switzerland in the long run for our OECD accession process," PM Ciolacu said in a post on X (former Twitter).