Romania, Israel sign agreement in public health, health crises, including crisis in Ukraine

alexandru rafila fără mască

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, paid an official visit to Israel on Thursday, at the invitation of his counterpart, Nitzan Horowitz, on the occasion of which visit steps were established for the conclusion, in the next period, of a bilateral agreement on cooperation in the medical field and granting mutual support in humanitarian and public health crises, including in the case of the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine.

They also discussed the topic of increasing access of Israeli students to medical universities in Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the end of the meeting, the Romanian Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, invited his counterpart to pay an official visit to Romania, and he accepted the invitation.

