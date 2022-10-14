Romania-ITU2022/Delegates reach consensus on space-related policies, at PP-22 Conference in Bucharest

Member states of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) have reached consensus on a number of key decisions at Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22) on Wednesday, on topics including space sustainability and the role of telecommunications/ICTs in mitigating global pandemics, told Agerpres.

A new resolution on the sustainability of the radio-frequency spectrum and associated satellite orbit resources used by space services underscores the urgent need to review technologies used in satellite networks in the geostationary satellite orbit (GSO), as well as the increased numbers of satellites within non-GSO satellite systems, with a view to addressing them in the Radio Regulations, if necessary, and in the processing of frequency assignments by the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau (BR). The resolution also notes the urgency of addressing issues associated with non-GSO satellite systems before they are launched and operational.

As such, Member States instructed the Radiocommunication Assembly (RA) to urgently perform the necessary studies through ITU Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) study groups to address the increasing use of radio-frequency spectrum and associated orbit resources in non-GSO orbits and the long-term sustainability of these resources. The resolution also instructs the RA to have ITU-R study groups investigate equitable access to, and rational and compatible use of, GSO and non-GSO orbit and spectrum resources in line with Article 44 of the ITU Constitution.

Delegates noted additional concerns that fall outside the scope of ITU's mandate, such as environmental impacts, space safety and debris, pollution, and other critical issues, should be studied where necessary.

"Space technology and applications, as well as data derived from space, contribute to a range of sustainable development activities, from environmental protection to disaster risk reduction and emergency response, energy infrastructure to agriculture and food security, and more. According to this new resolution, ITU should support the implementation of the Space2030 Agenda, especially the parts related to space services, given the organization's unique role in facilitating access to radio spectrum and associated satellite orbits per Article 44 of the ITU Constitution. At the same time, the resolution notes how national frequency assignments and allotments, especially those of developing countries, have been severely degraded over time, making it difficult for those countries to use them. Thus, the upcoming World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) and subsequent WRCs are therefore instructed to continue prioritizing equitable access to satellites orbits with the special needs of developing countries in mind," reads an official press release of the organizers.

Finally, Resolution 186 was revised to strengthen ITU's role in transparency and confidence-building measures in outer space activities by instructing the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau (BR) Director to make satellite monitoring facility information available to governments.

The ITU is the international organization in the United Nations system specialized for information and communication technologies (ICT), which promotes innovation in this field, together with the 193 member states and with more than 900 members from companies, universities and organizations international and regional.

Established 157 years ago, the ITU is an intergovernmental organization whose main objective is to coordinate the safe use of the radio spectrum at the global level, promote international cooperation in the assignment of satellite orbits, improve communications infrastructure in developing countries and establish of worldwide standards to encourage the seamless interconnection of a wide range of communication systems.