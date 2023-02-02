Romania joins OECD's INES programme as of this year

Romania will join, as of this year, the Indicators on National Education System (INES) programme dedicated to the indicators of education systems, in the context of our country's accession process to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a release of the Education Ministry sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs.

According to the Ministry, as a result of the participation in the INES, Romania will be included for the first time in the "Education at a Glace 2023" (EAG 2023) publication, along the OECD member states and other candidate states, told Agerpres.

"The information collected through the INES programme are the basis of the OECD's emblematic publication - 'Education at a Glance', the most authoritative source for accurate and relevant information about the state of education in the 38 member states and a series of partner countries. With over 120 charts and 180 tables, its indicators cover the results and impact of learning in the economic and social spheres, financial and human resources invested in education, access to education, participation and progress, as well as the learning environment and the organization of schools. The EAC 2023 edition will feature professional and technical education," the press release states.

The information for the "Education at a Glare" are collected at national level throughout the year, based on administrative or survey data, already collected, involving up to 20 separate questionnaires. The publication also includes data from international surveys, such as PISA, PIAAC and TALIS.

In the beginning of this week, the Ministry of Education and the OECD organized a workshop regarding Romania's participation in the INES statistical data programme. At the event hosted by the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, participated more than 40 representatives and experts from the OECD, the Ministry of Education, the National Institute of Statistics, the Executive Unit for Financing Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation (UEFISCDI), the National Authority for Qualifications, the National Center for the Development of Professional and Technical Education, the National Center for Policies and Evaluation in Education and the National Agency for Community Programmes in Education and Vocational Training Area (ANPCDEFP).

The agenda included Romania's accession process to the OECD in the education area, the OECD's working schedule, the INES objectives and the activities carried out by the related networks.

Romania's representatives presented the main policy objectives in the education area, the structure of the education system, as well as the existing mechanism to collect data for it.