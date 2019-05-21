 
     
Romania: majority leader Liviu Dragnea says to decide after European elections whether or not to run for president

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Liviu Dragnea PSD

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea says he will announce Sunday after the European elections if he will run for the presidential elections this autumn.

Asked on Tuesday by Adevarul Live webcaster whether or not he has decided to run for president, Dragnea replied: "After the election, even Sunday we will announce it."

"Iohannis's state of affairs induced in the nation strengthens my conviction that the fight for the presidential office becomes very important. I am not Cassandra to know if he gets reelected, but [if so] five years after 2019 all the good things that have been done in Romania, virtually every good thing will go to the dogs. I will say that is why all efforts must be made by those who do not want this character to continue so that in November to December he will leave Cotroceni. It is precisely through the situation that he has led the presidential office and what he induces in the nation that this position becomes important, and PSD will decide on Sunday evening after the elections," said Dragnea. AGERPRES

