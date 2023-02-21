Romania, Moldova to set up joint economic co-operation committee after trade agency becomes operational

Romania and Moldova will set up a joint intergovernmental economic co-operation committee immediately after the Romanian Foreign Trade and Investment Agency (ARICE) becomes operational, Romania's Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) reported on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

According to MAT, the proposal was submitted during a meeting that the relevant minister, Daniel Cadariu, together with the senior official Tudorita Lungu had with Moldova's ambassador to Romania Victor Chirila.

"The conversation focused on the developments in and prospects for bilateral commercial and economic relations, with emphasis on holding the next session of the Romania - Moldova Joint Intergovernmental Committee on Economic Co-operation (joint committee). Also discussed were intensifying collaboration in tourism and holding joint promotional events. Minister Constantin-Daniel Cadariu informed that the proposal for a date for the next meeting of the joint committee could be set immediately after the operationalisation of the Romanian Foreign Trade and Investment Agency. Senior official Tudorita Lungu highlighted the existence of opportunities for collaboration in tourism, both under joint actions in Romania and Moldova, as well as internationally. Further discussions will take place when state officials of both countries attend the Romanian Travel Show Fair (February 23 - 26, 2023), the exhibition 'Tourism. Leisure. Hotels' in Chisinau (April 6 - 9, 2023), as well as in a joint working group of tourism experts."

Both the head of the diplomatic mission of Moldova in Romania and the Romanian dignitary are counting on collaboration between the two countries in order to exploit their full potential.

According to preliminary statistics, trade between Romania and Moldova in 2022 was 3.56 billion US dollars, of which Romanian exports amounted to 2.38 billion US dollars.

Romania is 1st by the number of companies fully or partially running on Romanian capital registered in Moldova (1,557) and 2nd by the value of the subscribed capital, namely 320 million US dollars.