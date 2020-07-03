Romania passes exemption criteria for isolation/quarantine for people coming from EU, EEA

Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has adopted a decision establishing the criteria for exemption from isolation / quarantine applicable to people arriving from other member states of the European Union and the European Economic Area, as approving a list of third countries qualifying for the exemption.

According to this decision, the criterion underpinning the exemption from isolation/ quarantine of people coming to Romania from other member states of the European Union and the European Economic Area is cumulative incidence of new cases in the last 14 days reported per 100,000 inhabitants which must be less than or equal to the one reported in Romania at the same time.Based on this criterion, the National Institute of Public Health draws a list of member countries of the European Union and the European Economic Area whose nationals arriving in Romania from them are exempted from isolation/quarantine, subject to the approval of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU).This list of countries is updated/ reviewed weekly, every Monday by the National Institute of Public Health, is approved by the National Committee on Emergency Management and is published on the website www.insp.gov.ro.The decision also says that flights suspended to and from the member countries of the European Union and the European Economic Area shall resume from the date of listing of that country.The list of third countries exempted from the isolation /quarantine measures applicable to persons arriving in Romania from them is approved by the National Committee on Emergency Management at the proposal of the National Institute of Public Health in accordance with the proposal for a Council Recommendation on the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU 2020/013 (NLE).Also, the list will be updated/revised weekly, at the proposal of the National Institute of Public Health and with the approval of the National Committee on Emergency Management, in accordance with the update/revision carried out at the level of the Council of the European Union.The decision will be communicated for implementation to all components of the National Emergency Situations Management System.