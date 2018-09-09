Romania, Poland, Turkey to hold new round of talks on September 11 in Bucharest

Romania, Poland and Turkey will hold a new round of foreign ministry consultations on September 11 in Bucharest, the Foreign Ministry said in a release on Monday.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for an exchange of views on regional and international security developments and on NATO's priorities in this context, drawing on the conclusions of the most recent North Atlantic Alliance Summit. The subjects on the agenda include aspects related to the continued strengthening of NATO's deterrence and defense posture as well as to the Alliance's role in projecting stability and relations with Eastern and Southern neighboring partner states, the source said.This is the fifth meeting in this format, with the previous round of trilateral ministerial consultations taking place in Warsaw in August 2017. The consultations with informal character are part of the regular dialogue of the three states on topics of strategic interest and are aimed at facilitating debates on topical subjects of priority, which are helpful in the harmonization of national positions and in the identification of new coordination and cooperation opportunities.