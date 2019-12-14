Romania reaches 39 medals at EWF Youth and U15 Weightlifting Championships Eilat-ISR

Romania reached a 39-medal tally on Friday at the EWF Youth and U15 Weightlifting Championships 06-14 December 2019 Eilat-ISR.Gabriela Daviduta won the bronze medal in the +81 kg, Under-17 category, in the snatch event, with 85 kg, while in the clean and jerk event she ranked 6th, with 105 kg, and in total she came in 4th, with 191 kg.
In the 96 kg, Under-17 category, Paul Ionita failed all three snatch attempts, for 131 kg, and ended 11th in clean and jerk, with 160 kg.
In the limits of the 89 kg, U17 category, Stefan Tanasa came in 9th in the snatch event, with 117 kg, and 9th in the clean and jerk event, with 142 kg, and in total he ranked also 9th, with 259 kg.
Romania's tally reached 39 medals, 19 gold, 6 silver 14 bronze. In U-15, Romania's delegation has a 11-3-8 tally, and in U-17, 8-3-6.
Romania is participating with 28 athletes in the European Championships of Eilat.