Romania receives EC approval to use 80 million euro, from unaccessed funds, as agriculture support scheme

Agrointel
Adrian Oros

Agriculture Minister, Adrian Oros, announced on Friday, in northeastern Botosani, that the Romanian authorities have received the approval of the European Commission (EC) to use 80 million euro, money left unutilized from European funds made available to Romania for the agriculture sector, as support schemes for farmers and processors affected by the crisis provoked by the novel coronavirus.

"We received the approval of the EC to use the 80 million euro, money left from measures which were not accessed, as a support scheme, lump sum payment up to 5,000 euro for farmers and up to 50,000 for processors. In parallel, we have a crediting fund through which the Agriculture Ministry pays 50 pct of the interest and a guarantee fund through which we guarantee 90 pct of the loan's volume," Oros stated.

The Agriculture Ministry mentioned, at the same time, that the state will come, in the next two weeks, with a set of measures by which the farmers employing seasonal or day laborer will be supported financially.

