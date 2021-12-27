Romania records 566 new cases of COVID-19 infection, with 24 deaths in past 24 hrs

As many as 566 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours and 24 deaths have been reported, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

"According to the data existing at the National Centre for Intervention Management and Coordination (CNCCI) level as of December 27, 2021, at 10:00, within 24 hours, there were 566 cases of people positive with SARS-CoV-2. Also, 24 deaths were reported. No previous deaths are registered," the GCS said.AGERPRES