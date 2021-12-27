 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania records 566 new cases of COVID-19 infection, with 24 deaths in past 24 hrs

msn.com
deces covid mort decedat spital pacient autopsie

As many as 566 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours and 24 deaths have been reported, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

"According to the data existing at the National Centre for Intervention Management and Coordination (CNCCI) level as of December 27, 2021, at 10:00, within 24 hours, there were 566 cases of people positive with SARS-CoV-2. Also, 24 deaths were reported. No previous deaths are registered," the GCS said.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.