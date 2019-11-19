Romania registers highest increase in construction works in EU this September

Construction works in Romania registered an increase of 28.9 percent in September 2019, compared to September 2018, this being the largest advance among EU Member States, show data released on Tuesday by Eurostat.

Comparatively, in the European Union the construction works registered an increase of 0.7 percent, while in the euro area they decreased by 0.3 percent. Among the EU member states, the construction works registered the highest increases in Romania (28.9 percent), Hungary (17.8 percent) and Bulgaria (6.9 percent) and the most significant decreases were registered in Spain (minus 10 percent), Slovenia (minus 8.1 percent) and France (minus 2.6 percent).

In contrast, from one month to the next, Romania is among the EU member states that registered the largest decreases in construction works, minus 3.4 percent in September 2019 compared to August 2019, with a higher contraction being recorded only in Sweden, of minus 4.9 percent. In the European Union, construction works increased by 0.3 percent from one month to another, while in the euro area an advance of 0.7 percent was registered.

According to the data presented previously by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), in Romania, the total volume of construction works increased, in September 2019 compared to August 2019, as a gross series, by 2.8 percent. As a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the total volume of construction works went down by 3.4 percent. The volume of new construction and capital repairs declined by 9.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

In September 2019, Y-o-Y, the total volume of construction works, as a gross series, increased by 30.5 percent. As a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works went up by 32.4 percent. By structural elements, there were increases in maintenance and current repairs (+ 44.1 percent) and in new construction works (+ 31.1 percent)