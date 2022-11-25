Romania reports 61 African swine fever outbreaks

There were 61 active African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks in Romania as of November 23, four of which in commercial holdings, the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) reports on Friday.

Six outbreaks were put out in the last week.

According to ANSVSA data, a number of 5,859 ASF outbreaks have been put out since 2017.

6,830 illness occurrences in wild boar have been diagnosed in all of Romania's 41 counties since the first report on the presence of the ASF virus in the country, on July 31, 2017, told Agerpres.