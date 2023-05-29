Romania reports 612 COVID-19 hospitalisations, 12 COVID-related deaths in the week of May 22 - 28

A total of 1,841 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were registered in the week of May 22 - 28, and 12 COVID-related deaths: 4 men and 8 women, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

All deceased patients suffered from underlying conditions, and six of them were vaccinated for Covid.

As many as 612 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, and out of this total 48 are children; of the hospitalised patients, 78 are in ICUs, including two children. Of the ICU patients, 66 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

As of May 28, 3,404,197 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is 0.17.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68,184 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, the Health Ministry said. AGERPRES