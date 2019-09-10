Romania's ambassador to US George Maior reports to DNA

Romanian ambassador to the United States George Maior on Tuesday afternoon reported to the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA).
Court sources say he is heard as a witness in a corruption case.
