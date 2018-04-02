Romania's Buzarnescu qualifies for 2nd round of WTA tournament in Charleston

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified on Monday for the second round of the WTA tournament in Charleston (South Carolina), with prizes worth 776,000 US dollars, following Vera Lapko's (Belarus) drop out, after the first set won by the Romanian national by 6-4.

Buzarnescu (aged 29, WTA's 39th), seeded 15th, secured a cheque worth 4,898 US dollars and 30 WTA points.The Romanian player has previously defeated the Belarusian player, last year, in the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Hodmezovasarhely (Hungary, with prizes worth 60,000 U dollars), with a score of 6-3, 6-2.Buzarnescu's next opponent will be the winner of the event between Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) and Sara Errani (Italy).Buzarnescu will also play in women's doubles alongside British Heather Watson, against the Japanese duo made up of Misaki Doi / Christina McHale.Irina Begu will play in the first tour against a player who came from qualifications, namely Georgina Garcia Perez (Spain).

AGERPRES .