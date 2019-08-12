Romania's Dima advances to second round at Tennis Open Stadtwerke Meerbusch

Romanian tennis player Dragos Dima qualified on Monday for the second round of the challenger tournament in Meerbusch - Tennis Open Stadtwerke Meerbusch (Germany), with prizes worth 46,600 euro, after defeating Georgia's Aleksandr Metreveli, with a score of 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (1).

Dima (aged 27, ATP's 355th) managed to defeat his lower ranked opponent (aged 26, ATP's 700th) after two hour and 14 minutes.The Romanian national secured a cheque worth 450 euro and 3 ATP points, and he is to face off 9th seed Russian Pavel Kotov.In men's doubles, Florin Mergea paired with Germain Andre Begemann and in the first round they will play against the pair made up of N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth (India) / Scott Puodziunas (Lithuania).