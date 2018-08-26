Romania's first network of tourism caves, presented at Eurospeleo Forum, Austria

The first network of tourism caves in Romania was presented by the representatives of the Centre for Protected Areas and Durable Development (CAPDD) Bihor to one of the most important meetings of speleologists from all around the world, Eurospeleo Forum, 23 to 26 august 2018, in Ebensee, Austria.

'Eurospeleo Forum is a complex event, with participants from 40 countries and six continents. The chance to present in front of over seven hundreds of speleologists from all over the world Romania's first network of tourism caves is a very important step for us within the efforts dedicated to making Padurea Craiului one of our country's internationally noted ecotourist destinations,' Paul Iacobas, chair of the CAPDD told AGERPRES.According to him, Romania's first network of tourism caves is unique because it counts for 10 caves on three levels of difficulty whose visitation is made based on regulations and management plans that have been elaborated scientifically by specialists in the field, with licensed guides. The network consists of the following caves: Hartopul Bonchii, Dobos, Ciur-Ponor, Moanei, Vantului, Batranului, Cosoi, Galaseni, Gruiet and Craiului.'Those who dare to put foot in this fairy world have at their disposal programmes adjusted to the experiences they wish and each person's skills. The new designs that make the visiting of these caves a maximum security adventure, do offer everybody - from kids to parents or speleologists - the unique chance to discover this fabulous universe,' the padureacraiului.ro/speoturism website informs.The Padurea Craiului stand and the Bihor team which promoted caves, tourist and sports activities, traditions, history, cuisine and local artists have had 'an unexpected interest' at Eurospeleo Forum, the CAPDD officials say.The Bihor-based artist Angela Szabo, a painter who has relocated to live at the top of the mountain, at Rosia, won the 1st Prize at the Art section of the Eurospeleo Forum.The presence of CAPDD Bihor at this important event of speleologists from around the world is part of the activities carried out within the "Padurea Craiului - a better place to visit, a better place to live in' project financed within the Green Entrepreneurship 2.0 programme, a joint initiative of the Romanian American Foundation and the Fund for Partnership.