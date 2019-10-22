Romania's Grigoriu wins silver, bronze at European Junior&U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest

Romanian s female weightlifter Maria Luana Grigoriu won on Tuesday the silver and bronze medals in the women's U-20 64 kilogram category at the ongoing at the European Junior&U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest.

Grigoriu, only took 5th place in the snatch event (89 kilos), but rebounded spectacularly to clean and jerk 116 kilos and won the silver medal. In going for gold, she failed to clean and jerk 119 kg. In the total event, she won bronze, with 205 kg.The other athlete representing Romania in this category, Raluca Andreea Olaru, finished fourth in the snatch event (93 kilos), sixth in the clean and jerk after failing twice to lift 114 kg. In total, she was 4th, with 203 kilograms.Romania's medal tally so far is 23 medals, 4 gold, 11 silver and 8 bronze.Romania aimed to win 5-7 medals at this competition, which qualifies the athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.At the 2018 European Junior & U23 Weightlifting Championships, Romania won 20 medals - 8 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze.