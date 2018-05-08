Romania's Halep glides into Mutua Madrid Open women's singles third round

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number one, on Tuesday glided into the women's singles third round at the 6,685,828-euro WTA Mutua Madrid Open tournament, after defeating Belgian Elise Mertens 6-0 6-3.

Defending champion Halep, 26, prevailed in an hour and 12 minutes in front over 22-year-old, world number 16, Mertens, in excellent shape, who has so far this year won the singles tournament at Hobart, Lugano and Rabat as well as doubles titles at Hobart and Lugano.Halep has secured 77,575 euros and 120 WTA singles points.In the third round, Halep meets Czech Kristyna Pliskova, who defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) 7-5 6-2. The younger sister of Karoline Pliskova, Kristyna Pliskova, 26, world number 94, lost to Halep in both their matches last year in the first round at Madrid Open 6-1 6-2, and this year in the second round at Indian Wells 6-4 6-4.