Romania's Halep goes up to 2nd in WTA Rankings

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep climbed one position compared to last week and currently ranks 2nd in the WTA Rankings, published on Monday after the final held in Doha.

Halep is separated by 1,400 points from world leader Naomi Osaka, with the Japanese tennis player winning the last two Grand Slam tournaments. US Solane Stephens ranks 3rd, 230 points apart from the Romanian national.Romania has only three tennis players in the WTA Ranking, the other two being Mihaela Buzarnescu still ranking 29th and Irina Begu, who climbed three positions and currently ranks 72nd.In the WTA doubles ratings there are five Romanian nationals, namely Mihaela Buzarnescu still stands on 27th, Irina Begu ranks 35th, Raluca Olaru goes up two positions, thus she ranks 40, Monica Niculescu went up seven positions and ranks 47th and Irina Bara climbed one position and ranks 61st.WTA Singles1 (1). Naomi Osaka (Japonia) 6,970 points2 (3). Simona Halep 5,5373 (4). Sloane Stephens (US) 5,3074 (2). Petra Kvitova (the Czech Republic) 5,1205 (5). Karolina Pliskova (the Czech Republic) 5,0556 (7). Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,0207 (6). Angelique Kerber (Germany) 4,9608 (8). Kiki Bertens (the Netherlands) 4,8859 (9). Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) 3,56510 (11). Serena Williams (US) 3,406.............................................................29 (29). Mihaela Buzarnescu 1,65072 (75). Irina-Camelia Begu 797104 (105). Ana Bogdan 590108 (92). Sorana Cirstea 566136 (106). Monica Niculescu 453163 (163). Alexandra Dulgheru 355174 (176). Irina Bara 332246 (249). Andreea Rosca 226255 (264). Alexandra Cadantu 215257 (256). Elena-Gabriela Ruse 211...WTA Doubles1 (1). Katerina Siniakova (the Czech Republic) 8,090 points2 (2). Barbora Krejcikova (the Czech Republic) 7,7403 (3). Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7,0653 (3). Timea Babos (Hungary) 7,0655 (5). Barbora Strycova (the Czech Republic) 6,8856 (6). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 5,7977 (7). Demi Schuurs (the Netherlands) 5,7608 (8). Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (the Czech Republic) 5,5609 (9). Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 5,31510 (11). Kveta Peschke (the Czech Republic) 4,525.............................................................27 (27). Mihaela Buzarnescu 2,53535 (35). Irina-Camelia Begu 2,10540 (42). Raluca Olaru 1,71047 (51). Monica Niculescu 1,50861 (62). Irina Bara 1,322...