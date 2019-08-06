Romania's Halep - July 2019 player of the month

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep was voted the July player of the month, in a poll on the WTA website, after winning the 2019 Wimbledon Open women's singles trophy.

Halep topped the monthly poll, surpassing US Serena Williams, the player she defeated in the Wimbledon final, as well as Anastasija Sevastova and Jil Teichmann.Simona Halep included in her track record the second Grand Slam title, after defeating Williams, 6-2, 6-2, in ''the best match of her life."As a result, the Romanian national returned to the Top 5 in the WTA rankings, following to play this week in Toronto, at the Rogers Cup, where she holds the title.Previous winners of WTA player of the month for 2019 are the following tennis players: January - Japanese Naomi Osaka, February - Swiss Belinda Bencic, March and June - Australian Ashleigh Barty, April - Czech Petra Kvitova, May - Dutch Kiki Bertens.