Romania's industrial production, up 4.6pct Jan.-Apr., 2018 on manufacturing, mining and quarrying

Romania's industrial production advanced 4.6pct in unadjusted terms in the first four months of 2018 as against the same period of last year, and 6.2pct when adjusted for working days and seasonality, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The increase in unadjusted terms was driven by manufacturing (+ 5.8pct) and mining and quarrying (+ 3.5pct). Production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning decreased by 1.6pct, while in adjusted series was supported by increases in manufacturing (+ 7.6pct) and mining and quarrying (+3.7pct). Production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning decreased by 1.4pct.In April, compared with the same month of the previous year, industrial production (unadjusted series) increased by 3.6pct as a result of an increase in manufacturing (+ 5.5pct). Production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning and mining, as well as mining and quarrying fell by 4.2pct and 3.7pct, respectively.Industrial production, adjusted for working days and seasonality, rose by 5.7pct on an increase in manufacturing (+ 7.4pct). Mining and quarrying as well as the production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning decreased by 3.4pct and 3.3pct, respectively.Compared with the previous month, in April 2018, industrial output (unadjusted series) decreased by 11.4pct over the previous month due to declines in the three industrial sectors: production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (-21.3pct), manufacturing (-9.9pct) and mining and quarrying (-6.6pct).Industrial production adjusted for working days and seasonality was 2pct higher than in the previous month on an increase in manufacturing (+ 3.8pct). Production and supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 6.1pct and 0.6pct, respectively.