Romania's infant mortality rate has almost halved in recent decade (Eurostat)

The Romania Journal
EUROSTAT

In 2017, the highest infant mortality rates in the EU were registered in Malta and Romania (both with 6.7 deaths per 1 000 live births), followed by Bulgaria (6.4 deaths), almost double the EU average of 3.6 deaths per 1,000 live births, shows data released on Friday by Eurostat. 


However, in the decade from 2007 to 2017 Romania has made the most significant progress in reducing the infant mortality rate, which almost halved from 12 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2007 to 6.7 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2017. In the same period, the EU infant mortality rate dropped from 4.4 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2007 to 3.6 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2017. 

The EU member states with the lowest infant mortality rate in 2017 were Cyprus (with 1.3 deaths per 1,000 live births) and Finland (2 deaths per 1,000 live births).

