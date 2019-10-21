 
     
Romania's Molie wins gold, silver at European Junior&U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest

haltere

Romanian female weightlifter Madalina Bianca Molie on Monday won a gold and two silver medals in the women's U-23 64 kg class at the European Junior&U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest.

The Batumi 2019 European Weightlifting Championships silver and bronze medallist won the gold for a 90 kg snatch, but ended second in the clean and jerk event with 111 kilos.

In the total event, she finished second, with 201 kilograms.

Romania's medal tally so far is 21 medals, 4 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze.

Romania aimed to win 5-7 medals at this competition, which qualifies the athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

