Romania's Molie wins gold, silver at European Junior&U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest

Romanian female weightlifter Madalina Bianca Molie on Monday won a gold and two silver medals in the women's U-23 64 kg class at the European Junior&U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest.

The Batumi 2019 European Weightlifting Championships silver and bronze medallist won the gold for a 90 kg snatch, but ended second in the clean and jerk event with 111 kilos.In the total event, she finished second, with 201 kilograms.Romania's medal tally so far is 21 medals, 4 gold, 10 silver and 7 bronze.Romania aimed to win 5-7 medals at this competition, which qualifies the athletes for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics