Romania's non-revenue water at 37.3 percent of total water produced, urban NRW rate 41 percent

Romania's non-revenue water (NRW) level was 37.3 percent overall and 41 percent in cities and towns; the major causes for water losses were the advanced wear and tear of drinking water intake and supply pipelines and of the intake and pumping equipment.

Household drinking water supplied last year amounted to 561.847 ml cubic metres and the average daily household consumption was 85.8 litres per capita in cities and towns, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics.As of the end of 2017, the nationwide length of the drinking water distribution network was 82,090.4 km, by 2,412.8 km more as to the end of 2016. The expansion last year of the drinking water distribution network was mainly the result of the expansion by 1,796.8 km of the centralized supply system in rural areas.In urban areas, streets with water supply systems accounted for 78.7 percent of the total street length.In the towns of Bechet (Dolj County), Miercurea Sibiului (Sibiu County), Milisauti and Cajvana (Suceava County), drinking water networks are less than 10 percent of street length.As of December 31, 2017 the total capacity of drinking water production installations was of approximately 9.809 million cubic metres per day (131,400 cubic metres per day less than in 2016), and in cities and towns it was 7.558 million cubic metres per day (46,800 cubic metres per day more compared to 2016).