Romania's President Iohannis says religious freedom, belief must be defended in wake of Sri Lanka attacks

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday condemned recent attacks in Sri Lanka and said that freedom of religion and faith must be defended.
"I strongly condemn the horrific attacks against innocent people in SriLanka on Easter Sunday. My condolences to all those affected! We must stand up for freedom of religion and belief," reads the president's message posted to his twitter page.
At least 52 people were killed in six night-time explosions in hotels and churches in Sri Lanka, France's AFP news agency reports quoting the Sri Lankan police.
Hundreds of people were injured in these explosions that were tied with the Catholic Easter at three luxury hotels and a church in the capital city of Colombo, and two near the capital.
At least 160 injured people were taken to the Colombo National Hospital after the explosion at St. Anthony's Church in Colombo. Also targeted was a church in Negombo, north of Colombo, and one in Batticaloa, east. A local hospital officer said there were about 300 injured.
Sri Lanka, an island state of southern Asia, is a largely Buddhist country, with about 1.2 million Catholics in a total population of 21 million, consisting of about 70pct Buddhists, 12pct Hindus, 10pct Muslims, and 7pct Christians.