Romania's Rosca wins Antalya women's singles futures tennis tournament

Romanian tennis player Andreea Rosca, 19, 5th seeded, won the 15,000 US-dollar Antalya futures tournament in Turkey on Sunday after defeating Russian Varvara Flink 6-3 6-4 in the final.


Rosca, world number 406, her best career ranking, defeated Slovenian Veronika Erjavec 6-1 6-1 in round one; Russian Ekaterina Vishnevskaya 6-2 6-2 in round two; Turkey's Ipek Oz 6-1 6-4 in the quarter-finals, and Ukraine Valeriya Strakhova, second seed, 6-2 6-4.

Another Romanian, eighth-seeded Ilona Georgiana Ghioroaie, advanced to the semi-finals after prevailing over France's Caroline Romeo 6-2 6-2, Bulgaria's Petia Arshinkova with 6-4 6-2 over top seed Agnes Bukta (Hungary) 5-7 6-3 6-4. She lost the semi to Varvara Flink 2-6 1-6.

Rosca has thus added her sixth singles futures title to her career tally and the fourth one in 2018.

AGERPRES .

