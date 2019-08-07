Romania's team scores first victory at Women's 17 EHF Euro

Romania's team scored the first victory at the Women's 17 EHF Euro in Celje (Slovenia) against Croatia, with a score of 27-20 (14-13), in the group for places 9-16.

The Romanian nationals, who lost all three matches in the first phase of the groups, managed to gain a clear victory, after a very good second half.Ioana Rebeca Necula, who scored 8 goals, was the best player of the match. For the team trained by Carmen Buceschi, Oana Bors scored 6 goals, Corina Elena Romina Lupei 3, Alicia Gogirla 3, Maria Valentina Ion 2, Bianca Andreea Tirle 2, Carla Ariana Lacatus 1, Sarah Aida Darie 1, Andreea Roxana Sandu 1.The Croatian goals were scored by Bruna Zrnic 4, Dora Petkovic 4, Ana Buljan 3, Ines Pifar 3, Lara Fures 2, Klara Birtic 2, Lucija Krezo 2.The match was refereed by Matan Lindenbaum and Dor Laron (both from Israel), whereas Mary Lyn Agius (Malta) and Panagiotis Antonopoulos (Greece) were the EHF delegates.In the ranking, Slovenia takes the first position with 4 points, followed by Romania with 2 points, Spain with 1 point and Croatia with 1 point.Romania will play against Spain on Wednesday at 18:00hrs.