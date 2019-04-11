Romania's team win four medals at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad

The Romanian girls' mathematics team won one gold medal, two silver medals and one bronze medal at the 8th edition of the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO), which takes place in Kiev, between 7 and 13 April, a release of the National Education Ministry (MEN) sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs.

According to the quoted source, the gold medal was won by Alexandra Timofte, 11th grade at the "Tudor Vianu" National College of Bucharest, who holds another three distinctions at this competition: a gold medal won in 2018 and two silver medals won in 2016 and 2017.

10th grader Amina Abu Shanab and 9th grader Diana Tolu both pupils of the International Computer High School of Bucharest won the silver medal. Amina Abu Shanab won the same medal last year in Florence.

The bronze medal was won by 9th grader Ioana Popescu from the "European School" Theoretical High School of Bucharest.

Romania's team was led and accompanied by Mihail Baluna, who teaches at the "Mihai Viteazu" National College of Bucharest, and Anca Baltariga, who teaches at the International Computer High School of Bucharest.

"The European Girls' Matematical Olympiad is an international mathematics competition similar in style to the International Mathematical Olympiad, with two papers taken on consecutive days. According to the regulation, a team is made up of four pupils up to 20 years of age. At the same time, the EGMO is the only international sciences Olympiad which addresses exclusively to high school girls, who are passionate about mathematics beyond their regular school curriculum. In the long run, the EGMO aims to increase the number of girls in the teams participating in the International Mathematical Olympiad, but also in relevant faculties," the MEN mentioned.

Other goals aim to promote young female researchers and support cultural and interdisciplinary exchanges among adolescent girls of the participating countries. In 2019, the EGMO gathered 196 competitors from 50 countries.