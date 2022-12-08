Romania-Schengen/Bode: Romania will ask for only one thing - respect

Today, Romania will request only one thing - respect, the Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, stated on Thursday, before the meeting of the Council of Justice and Home Affairs, which takes place in Brussels and which has the agenda of our country's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres.

"Romania will request only one thing - respect. (...) Today, my mandate is very clear: I will request a debate and vote for Romania's accession to Schengen. (...) Romania's arguments are well-known and are supported by the Czech Presidency, by the European Commission and most of the member states, except for Austria. (...) I am confident in a positive result for Romania - a vote for accession today and the lifting of border controls from January 1, 2023," stated Lucian Bode.

He said that he will try to have a discussion with his Austrian counterpart before the meeting.