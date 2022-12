Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that Romania will go "to the end" with the steps to join the Schengen Area and will ask for voting in this regard in the JHA Council meeting on December 8, underscoring that "the state of uncertainty can no longer continue" in this regard, told Agerpres.

"Tomorrow at the JHA Council we are going to ask for voting. Joining the Schengen Area is our national objective," Ciuca stated on Wednesday, at the Victoria Governmental Palace.