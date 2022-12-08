Romania-Schengen/JusMin Predoiu: LIBE Committee president supports Romania's accession

The chairman of the European Parliament's Commission for Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs - LIBE, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, at a meeting with Romanian Justice minister Catalin Predoiu, in Brussels, expressed both his support and the forum he leads for the accession of Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia to the Schengen area, a release by the Justice Ministry informs.

The discussions were centred on the European Commission's final positive report on the application of the CVM in Romania and the continuation of reforms under the Rule of Law Mechanism, told Agerpres.

The LIBE president underlined his appreciation for the efforts and results achieved by Romania under the CVM, expressing unequivocally his conclusions regarding the fulfilment of the conditions, the source said.

President Aguilar also welcomed Romania's cooperation within the Rule of Law Mechanism and stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen the independence, but also to empower the judiciary in self-government of justice, as well as the continuation of effective policies to combat corruption at all levels.

"The Ministry of Justice will continue its efforts on the same line, as at present, to strengthen the independence of justice, its efficiency, the fight against corruption, but also for the correct representation of our positions and interests in European cooperation, at the level of the JHA Council (Justice), bilaterally with other ministers and in cooperation with the European Commission," Catalin Predoiu said, at the end of the meeting.