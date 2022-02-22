Romania, sponsor nation of Crisis Management and Disaster Response Center of Excellence

The Chamber of Deputies has adopted a draft law on Tuesday through which it is approved for Romania to pay a yearly fee to the shared budget for the Crisis Management and Disaster Response Center of Excellence, our country being a "sponsor nation" of this Center.

There were 291 votes in favor and 3 abstentions.

The draft law concerns approving a yearly payment for Romania's contribution to the shared budget of the Crisis Management and Disaster Response Center of Excellence for 2021, as well as the payment for the following years, throughout the entire duration of Romania's participation as a "sponsor nation" to this center. The sums necessary to pay the annual fee will be ensured from the state budget, through the annual budget of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"A payment is approved for the annual fee, worth 18,039,88 Euros for the year 2021, as well as the yearly fee payment for the following years, throughout the duration of Romania's participation as a sponsor nation to the Crisis Management and Disaster Response Center of Excellence. Starting with 2022, the annual payment is ensured in the limit of established sums by Crisis Management and Disaster Response Center of Excellence. The equivalent in RON of the necessary sums for paying the yearly fee is ensured from the state budget, through the annual budget of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and is calculated based on the RON/EURO exchange rate of the National Bank of Romania, available at the moment of payment," the draft reads.

The Chamber of Deputies is a decisional forum for this draft law.