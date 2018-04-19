Romania supports EC approach that accession negotiations for EU candidate countries are part of comprehensive process

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the reconfirmation of the commitment to advance the enlargement policy by the European Commission publishing the European Union enlargement package 2018, according to a press statement released by MAE.

"As a promoter of the enlargement policy and as an EU member state that has gone through the EU accession steps, Romania shares the European Commission's approach regarding the positive role of this policy through its investment in building peace, security, prosperity and stability inside the EU. The European Commission's communication notes that the clear European perspective of candidate and potential candidate countries, constantly reaffirmed by the EU member states, including Romania, continues to exert a transformative effect, while constituting an anchor of stability and security in South-East Europe," according to MAE.MAE says it supports the European Commission's attention to the principle underpinning the enlargement policy and the agreed framework for this process, namely the individual assessment - based on own merits, and respecting the existing criteria for advancing the European path of the states in the region."Romania supports the European Commission's approach in the sense that the accession negotiations are not an end in itself for the candidate countries, but they are part of an ample, complex, modernisation and internal reform process, actively pursued by all domestic political players in the interest of their own citizens."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates that the constant and progressive alignment of the candidate countries to EU foreign policy is essential in the current context as an expression of the union's values and principles.MAE points out that it will contribute to debates at the level of the European institutions on the Communication of the European Commission and the recommendations it has advanced, reiterating Romania's firm support for the EU's 'open-doors' policy in favour of all states that have the will and the ability to meet all the criteria for EU accession, in compliance with the provisions of the Treaty of the European Union.The enlargement package 2018 was published Tuesday.The new EC Communication supports the strategic guidelines in the European Commission's recent communication "A credible Western Balkan Perspective for Accession and an Enhanced EU Engagement in the Region" of February 6.The enlargement package 2018 includes a general communication, as well as individual reports on each candidate and potential candidate country. For the first time, the package also includes a set of documents on individual economic reform programmes for candidate and potential candidate countries.

AGERPRES .