Romania supports EU objective to reach climate neutrality until 2050

Romania supports the European Union's objective to reach climate neutrality until 2050, but needs to grant special attention due to the social and economic costs associated to this transition, claims Iulian Octavian Stana, State Secretary with the Environment, Waters and Forests Ministry (MMAP).

He led the Romanian delegation to the "Forests for Biodiversity and Climate" International Conference taking place between February 4-5, in Brussels."The European Ecological Pact, the new European Forestry Strategy and the European Climate Law will be part of the working agenda of Romania for the years to come. For Romania, the fulfillment of the European's Union new targets, set down by the European Ecological Pact, involves major changes targeting the following domains: forests, climate change, biodiversity, energy, industry, transport, agriculture, digitization and the financial sector. Romania supports the EU objective to reach climate neutrality until 2050 but, at the same time, we must grant special attention to the social and economic costs associated with this transition through the ecosystem services," Iulian Octavian Stana mentioned.According to a release of the MMAP sent, on Wednesday, to AGERPRES, for Romania, the climate package promoted through the Green Deal will constitute a possibility for investments and economic growth that would lead to the integration of the economies of all EU member states. The instrument made available, that one member state will be able to use for reaching the objectives, is the Just Transition Fund.At the national level, the Environment, Waters and Forests Ministry initiated and will continue the discussions with the other public entities, economic operators and civil society, for the most appropriate approach to implement the European Climate Pact in Romania.

AGERPRES