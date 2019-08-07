Romania, to actively support Georgia's aspirations to EU and NATO

Romania will continue to actively support Georgia's aspirations to the European Union and to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, reads a message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) published on Wednesday, on Twitter, on the 11th commemoration since the beginning of the Russian-Georgian conflict.

"Romania strongly reaffirms the need for Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty to be fully respected. We will continue to actively support Georgia's aspirations towards the EU and NATO," is the MAE message, written in English, on the socialization platform.

The Georgian Foreign Affairs Ministry also in a message on Twitter marks the commemoration of the conflict.

"On August 7, 2019, it will have been 11 years since the broad invasion of the Russian Federation in Georgia and the illegal occupation of the indivisible regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali / South Ossetia," the message shows.

On the official site, in a statement on this occasion, the Georgian Foreign Affairs Ministry appreciates that "the military aggression of 11 years ago, an obvious violation of the fundamental rules of international law, was an attempt to change, by force, the borders of a sovereign state and constituted a serious threat to the region and to the entire European security system.