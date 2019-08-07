 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania, to actively support Georgia's aspirations to EU and NATO

militari armata nato

Romania will continue to actively support Georgia's aspirations to the European Union and to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, reads a message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) published on Wednesday, on Twitter, on the 11th commemoration since the beginning of the Russian-Georgian conflict.

"Romania strongly reaffirms the need for Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty to be fully respected. We will continue to actively support Georgia's aspirations towards the EU and NATO," is the MAE message, written in English, on the socialization platform.

The Georgian Foreign Affairs Ministry also in a message on Twitter marks the commemoration of the conflict.

"On August 7, 2019, it will have been 11 years since the broad invasion of the Russian Federation in Georgia and the illegal occupation of the indivisible regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali / South Ossetia," the message shows.

On the official site, in a statement on this occasion, the Georgian Foreign Affairs Ministry appreciates that "the military aggression of 11 years ago, an obvious violation of the fundamental rules of international law, was an attempt to change, by force, the borders of a sovereign state and constituted a serious threat to the region and to the entire European security system.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.