Romania to allocate approximately 2% of GDP annually over the next 10 years to co-finance infrastructure projects (project)

Romania will have to allocate approximately 2% of GDP annually over the next 10 years, representing the financial contribution related to European-funded projects, to which is added the demand to complete the entire infrastructure presented in the Investment Plan for the development of transport infrastructure for the period 2020 - 2030.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure (MTI) published, on Friday, in public debate, the draft Government Decision on approving the Investment Plan for the development of transport infrastructure for the period 2020 - 2030, the deadline for receiving proposals and comments being December 14, 2021.

According to the substantiation note that accompanies the draft normative act, the Investment Plan develops a strategy of ensuring the necessary financing for the 10 years of implementation starting from the correlation of the main financing sources available to Romania: PNRR, POT, CEF 2.0 and the national budget.

In total, the financing need for all transport sectors in Romania over the next decade is 72.77 billion euros. Of this amount, 34.19 billion euros is dedicated to road infrastructure, 20.63 billion euros to railway infrastructure, 10.7 billion euros to metro infrastructure, 4.46 billion euros to naval infrastructure and 2.79 billion euros dedicated to airport infrastructure.

The maximum estimated allocations for European funding are 40.78 billion euros (of which 13.43 non-reimbursable external funds and 27.35 maximum contribution from the state budget, including the over-contracting mechanism), resulting in a deficit of 31.99 billion euros, which can be covered from the state budget, respectively by external loans and private funds.

