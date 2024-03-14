Subscription modal logo Premium

Romania to be promoted for second time this year in Paris, at Le Salon Mondial du Tourisme

Romania will be promoted for the second time this year in Paris, between March 14 and 17, at the international tourism fair Le Salon Mondial du Tourisme, informs the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT).

The event takes place at the Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, being addressed both to the general public and to professionals.

"Romania's stand has an area of 59.5 square meters and is strategically located in the center of the exhibition pavilion, in a similar way to its presence in previous editions. Presenting an island-type configuration, with all sides open, it houses 15 co- exhibitors," it is shown in a post on the institution's Facebook page.

Visitors will be able to watch, at the Romania stand, a series of destination presentations, made both by MEAT representatives and by partners who have expressed their interest in this regard.

According to the source, France is one of the 7 strategic tourism markets for promoting the destination Romania. According to the National Institute of Statistics, the number of French tourists who spent a vacation in Romania increased in 2023 by approximately 24.76% compared to the previous year.

