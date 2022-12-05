Romania to host CEV EuroVolley 2025 men pool phase

The Romanian Volleyball Federation (FRV) announced on Monday that Romania will host men pool phase matches of the 2025 European men's championships, told Agerpres.

"Extraordinary news for Romanian volleyball came from the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV): Romania received the right to host, in 2025, one of the group matches of the European men's championships! It is the second very good news from CEV after last week Romania was picked to host the CEV U22 Beach Volleyball Championships! On Monday morning, CEV revealed that Romania is the first chosen host of the group stage of the European men's volleyball Championships that will take place in 2025. The other hosts of the competition will be announced in the near future," says the Romanian Volleyball Federation.

FRV says CEV's decision was related to the continuous growth of Romania's men's national team over the past few years.

According to CEV, in 2025, Romania will welcome CEV EuroVolley Men matches for the first time since 1963. That year, Romania hosted both the men's and women's competitions - eventually seizing gold in the men's tournament.