Romania to host Dacia 21 Livex exercises involving 15,000-strong allied and partner force

The Dacia 21 Livex exercises involving approximately 15,000 Romanian, allied and partner troops and integrating joint training sequences will take place in Romania over May - June, the Ministry of National Defense said in a release.

The first troops - specifically 120 British soldiers and 55 vehicles arrived in Romania this week. The military columns accompanied by military police were slated to deploy to the 1st Mechanized Brigade in Bucharest on Saturday.

On April 20 the troops will head for the "Getica" National Joint Training Center in Cincu, where they will begin training in cooperation with structures of the Romanian Land Force.

The Dacia 21 Livex exercises are preceded by the force gathering and relocation to the training sites, due in April and May, followed by the departure phase in June.

Dacia 21 Livex confirms the capacity of the Romanian Army to engage its capabilities in defensive operations, as well as the permanent availability of allied and partner structures to quickly deploy reliable troops to Romania for defense against any potential security threat.

Dacia 21 Livex also tests the Romanian support for the military forces and equipment that transit the national territory, the Ministry of National Defense also said.