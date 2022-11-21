Romania to host FINA Youth Water Polo World Championships

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has selected the Romanian Water Polo Federation (FRP) to organise the FINA Youth Water Polo World Championships 2023, which will take place June 10-18, 2023 in Romania, according to a FRP press statement released on Monday, told Agerpres.

"Great news for Romanian sports and especially for one of Romania's traditional disciplines: the Romanian Polo Federation, through its president Alexandru Matei, has received the approval from the International Swimming Federation to host the FINA Youth World Water Polo Championships in Romania," said FRP.

The competition will take place June 10-18, 2023, with the venue and the schedule to be announced later, after final discussions with FINA.

FRP quotes FINA Chief Executive Officer Brent J. Nowicki as saying that the Romanian Polo Federation has lately shown an increased interest in hosting FINA events, so they are very interested in restarting a much closer relationship for the events of 2023 and those to come.

FINA formally grants Romania the right to organise the Youth Water Polo World Championship, June 10-18, 2023, he says, adding that the entire polo community will be in good hands and will have an extraordinary experience when competing in Romania.

FRP Chairman Alexandru Matei says that by accepting the organisation of this competition, Romania has proved that it can rise to the highest standards.

"I want to express my joy that Romania will be able to host an event of such magnitude where the best national teams from all over the world will take part. Following an intense dialogue and discussions in recent months with the International Swimming Federation, we have managed to demonstrate that we have all the assets to organise a world championship tournament at the highest standards. As a former polo player and professional athlete, I am very proud that this way sports and especially Romanian water polo brings back to the fore the international reputation of Romania and that we can show all polo players, from children to juniors and seniors, that Romania is able to offer them a perspective for the future."