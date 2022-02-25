Romania to offer nine-month work permit waver for Ukrainians who want to work in Romania

Ukrainian citizens who want to work in Romania do not need a work permit for nine months in a calendar year, Romanian Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity Marius Budai wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"As a result of the questions in the public space amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, I want to specify that Ukrainian citizens who want to work in Romania do not need a work permit for a period of nine months in a calendar year, according to Emergency Ordnance (OUG) 25/2014," wrote Budai.

He added that in the case of Ukrainian citizens who are employed on a full-time contract, their right to temporary residence in Romania is extended.

"The citizens of Ukraine who enter Romania for the purpose of employment, are extended the right of temporary residence for work if they present a full-time individual employment contract registered with the general register of employees showing the pay to be at least the size of the gross minimum basic pay nationwide," the Labour Minister pointed out, Agerpres.ro informs.

Budai pointed out that subsequent extensions of the right of temporary residence for work purposes are granted if the citizens of Ukraine can produce the following documents: full-time individual employment contract registered with the labour inspectorate; proof of being payed at least at the level of the gross minimum basic pay for the entire period of stay previously granted.

He added that during the nine months Ukrainians working in Romania can apply for refugee status.

"During the nine months, Ukrainian citizens can apply for subsidiary protection or refugee status, through which they acquire the following rights: to be employed by natural or legal persons under the same conditions as Romanian citizens; to benefit from social insurance, social assistance measures and social health insurance under the same conditions provided by law for Romanian citizens; to benefit from equal treatment with Romanian citizens in terms of equivalence of studies or periods of study, recognition of diplomas, certificates and certificates of competency for the professional qualifications that give access to regulated professions in Romania, in accordance with the regulations in force," Budai concluded.