Romania to resume full cooperation with Moldova only when it sees continuation of European path

Romania will resume full cooperation with the Republic of Moldova when it finds that at government level, actions will take place to continue its European path, mainly in the judiciary, administration and fight against corruption, on Thursday said President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"As for the Republic of Moldova, I hereby reiterate Romania's stance: the European path is solely and the most certain way to a deep reform of the institutions, capable of bringing viable benefits to its citizens. Unfortunately, like I said before, we are not at all convinced that the current Government in Chisinau is envisaging this target. Hence, we will only continue with the directly citizen-dedicated support projects, the ones with an impact at the local level and the strategic interconnection projects. We'll resume full cooperation only when we see, at gov't level, concrete action aimed at continuing the European path, the reform process, mainly in the judiciary, administration and fight against corruption, of the kind to guarantee a democratic roadmap and predictability internally and internationally," Iohannis said at the meeting with the heads of the diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.