Romania to train Ukrainian paramedics under NATO assistance program

As part of its NATO commitments Romania will train Ukrainian paramedics, including in tactical wartime medicine; the relevant agreement was signed on Monday by representatives of the Interior Ministry's Emergency Department and of NATO's Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center (EADRCC), the government said in a release.

In response to Ukraine's request for international assistance with the strengthening of the resilience of its national public health system, EADRCC and the Romanian state developed a project for the training of 197 Ukrainian rescuers from the national emergency system.

"It is a new important contribution of Romania to supporting Ukraine with the most important elements needed in the unprovoked war of aggression waged by Russia on Ukrainian soil. Romanian support is granted in the most direct and timely manner, targeting rescuers of all categories who must intervene both away from the battlefront, in the regions hit by long-range Russian airstrikes, and on the front line, where they are faced with a range of wounds and sufferings specific to war and direct confrontations with conventional infantry and artillery weapons. Once again, Romania respects its commitments within the Alliance," Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said as cited in the release.

According to the agreement signed on October 24, paramedics will receive training in basic and tactical medicine, as well as courses for qualified first aid instructors.

"The project is worth an estimated 450,000 euros, which is provided by the NATO Trust Fund, and Romania will ensure free of charge training at the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service Centers in Targu Mures and Oradea," the release states. AGERPRES