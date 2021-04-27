Romania to withdraw troops in Afghanistan in coordination with NATO members; 27 servicemen killed since start

Romania will withdraw its forces from Afghanistan in coordination with the other members of NATO starting with May 1, 2021, and all the 615 servicemen and over 80 tons of logistical elements and materiel will be extracted with national and coalition military aircraft, informs, on Tuesday, the Presidential Administration, at the end of the meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT).

CSAT analyzed and approved redeploying to Romania the military contingent in Afghanistan, at the end of the Resolute Support mission, according to a calendar agreed upon with the partners in NATO.

The redeployment will occur in stages and will take place over the coming months.

"Our country was constantly one of the main contributors to the NATO mission in Afghanistan. Thousands of Romanian servicemen have participated in this mission along the years, which improved their degree of preparation in combat conditions and led implicitly to increased professionalism overall of the Romanian Army. The performance of the Romanian servicemen was always highly appreciated by our allies and partners. Romania is part of the coalition against terror, and our servicemen active in the theaters of operations always undertook with professionalism and courage the risks and dangers that the fight on this front involves," emphasized the Presidency in a press release.

According to the quoted source, Afghanistan will remain, however, a place of profound sorrow - 27 elite servicemen of the Romanian Army were killed in action.