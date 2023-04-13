Romania-Ukraine-Moldova Joint Declaration: Commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, including territorial waters

The Foreign and Defence ministers of Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine underline their commitment to "the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine within their internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters", in the Joint Declaration adopted on Thursday in Bucharest.

"Our states are connected by history, geography and our shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future. We appreciate the benefits of developing our strong links in the political, economic, infrastructure, security, defence and cultural areas, both for our countries and for the entire region. As partners in the eastern part of the European continent, we share similar security concerns and have the same interest in a stable and safe Black Sea region," they said, according to the document.

The joint statement reiterates that Russia's brutal, illegal and unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as a continuation of the aggression started by Russia on Ukraine in 2014, caused suffering and destruction for millions of people, bringing the war back to the European continent.

"In addition to the armed attacks on Ukraine, Russia continues to use various hybrid tactics, which aim to further intimidate Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and other states in the region. We express our desire to encourage close cooperation to strengthen common capabilities to combat Russian propaganda and strengthen the resilience of our societies, including in terms of disinformation," the ministers of the three countries point out.

In this context, they again strongly condemn the aggressive actions "which represent a threat without precedent in recent decades for our region and for the Euro-Atlantic space".

"Russia's war of aggression represents a blatant violation of international law. We have condemned the aggressor and all those who facilitate the war waged by Russia, including Belarus," they add.

The document also mentions the Black Sea, which "remains a region of strategic importance for the European continent and for the Euro-Atlantic region".

"We will continue to work together, for as long as necessary, to support the right of states to freely choose their foreign policy and alliances, to exercise their right to self-defence, to strengthen resilience and stability, security and prosperity in our region," the signatories of the joint declaration stress.

Also, the support for the accession of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova to the European Union is reiterated.

"Romania and the Republic of Moldova reaffirmed their readiness to support Ukraine's initiative for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace and expressed their support for president Zelensky's Peace Formula and their commitment to actively work with Ukraine for the implementation of the 10-point Peace Plan. We stress that the Peace Formula represents our common vision of the necessary steps to ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and for the security of the whole world," the signatories said.

The document also reiterates that those who have committed serious crimes from the point of view of international law on the territory of Ukraine, as well as the officials responsible must be held accountable for their actions.

"We have expressed our full support for the efforts of the international community to ensure accountability for these crimes, including through legal mechanisms," the ministers stress.

