Romania welcomes Sweden's accession to NATO

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes Sweden's accession to NATO after Sweden on March 7 deposited the instrument of ratification with the US Department of State, the depositary of the Washington Treaty.

"By joining NATO, Sweden, the 32nd allied state, is stronger and safer, and the alliance more consolidated, a development all the more relevant as Europe and the Euro-Atlantic area are facing the worst security crisis since World War II. By joining the strongest political and military alliance in history, Sweden also takes responsibility for participating in collective defence, one of the three pillars on which NATO is founded. Romania, an active supporter of Sweden's accession to NATO, looks with interest at the prospect of collaborating with the new ally to further consolidate, in a unitary and consistent manner, the deterrence and defence posture on the eastern flank, from North to South, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, in order to ensure an integrated vision for forward defence", MAE said on Friday.

At the same time, Romania remains "a firm promoter of the open-door policy", supporting the efforts of candidate states to prepare for accession.

"Taking into account also the solid benefits won by Romania during the two decades of membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, our country remains a firm promoter of the open-door policy, supporting the efforts of candidate states to prepare for accession, both through bilateral channels and through NATO mechanisms."